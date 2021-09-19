Demonstrators take their message to Columbia over smell emitting from New-Indy

People held signs and protested the plant in front of the Governor's Mansion.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — People living in York County took their fight against the New-Indy papermill to the South Carolina state capitol this weekend, protesting in front of the Governor's Mansion.

It is all over the foul odor we've been reporting on for months.

People who protested say they want the state to do more to protect their health.

The company is now under federal and state orders to lower its hydrogen sulfide emissions to eliminate the odor.

New-Indy allowed state leaders inside for a facility tour for the first time on Friday, Sept. 17.

State Senator Michael Johnson says he is looking to change state law.