North Carolina DMV to add self-service, estimated wait time features, limited online ID renewals

The agency is trying to improve efficiency with changes to service options, operating hours and technology.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Changes are coming to North Carolina's Division of Motor Vehicle locations in an attempt to make visits more efficient for customers.

The agency plans to pilot self-service kiosks in accessible places, like stores, limit appointment scheduling services, increase office hours, and implement new technology.

Starting May 1, scheduled services will only be available until noon. After midday, DMV services will be on a walk-in basis. Customers can book appointments at skiptheline.ncdot.gov.

Wayne Goodwin, NCDMV Commissioner, said growing walk-in capability was a feature the public wanted.

“DMV introduced the ability to schedule appointments during the pandemic," Goodwin said in a news release. "But I believe now is the time to better maximize potential efficiencies by allowing for more walk-in capability, given that data indicates up to 25 percent of appointments are no-shows.”

As the focus shifts more towards walk-ins, the DMV plans to add estimated wait times at driver license offices to its office locations page.

“We’ve heard from the public that they want more walk-in availability, so that’s what we’re aiming to deliver,” said DMV Commissioner Wayne Goodwin. @NCDOT @NCdotGov /2 pic.twitter.com/NQiRIIXKwq — Wayne Goodwin (@WayneGoodwinNC) February 14, 2023

Also starting May 1, the Mooresville DMV office, along with four others across the state, will open one hour earlier, at 7 a.m. The locations with expanded hours join 35 locations already operating with an extra hour of service.

Hours at select spots will also expand for the peak summer season. Saturday hours return at 16 offices, including Charlotte-University City, Charlotte South, Huntersville, Monroe, and Morganton offices. Those locations will open from 8 a.m. to noon on Saturdays from June 3 to Aug. 26.

The NCDMV is also working to reduce the number of people having to go in person for services. Soon the agency will allow customers with State ID cards and Level 3 Full Provisional Licenses to renew online up to one year after expiration. Drivers could renew their licenses online up to two years after expiration.

"This should help shorten lines and wait times at our offices by getting folks that would previously have to come to the office out of the line altogether," Goodwin said.

Officials will test-drive a new program involving self-service kiosks at places like grocery stores and pharmacies. Customers can use those for driver and vehicle service transactions, such as driver license and vehicle registration renewal. The initial program will deploy 20 kiosks across the state by the end of summer.

"If the public responds well to this pilot program, then I plan to make even more kiosks available statewide," Goodwin said.