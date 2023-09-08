Nurse shark predicts who will win Carolina Panthers season opener

Dyson, who is always seen swimming around the ocean tunnel at SEA LIFE's Concord Mills aquarium, opted for the fishy treat bearing the Falcons logo over Carolina.

Example video title will go here for this video

CONCORD, N.C. — Dyson the nurse shark clearly doesn't care where he lives.

While he makes his home in the ocean tunnel of SEA LIFE Charlotte-Concord, the nurse shark picked the NFC South rival Atlanta Falcons over the Carolina Panthers to win this Sunday.

It's not sure how accurate the process was, with Dyson choosing between two different fishy snacks offered by aquarium staff.

The aquarium released a statement Friday saying "while we love Dyson, we hope his fishy prediction is wrong."

The Panthers begin a new era Sunday, with Bryce Young as the face of the franchise. Carolina is pinning its rebuilding hopes on Young, as Frank Reich takes over as head coach.

Young and Reich aren't the only changes, as the Panthers have overhauled the offensive side. The team is bringing in running back Miles Sanders, tight end Hayden Hurst and wide receivers Adam Thielen, D.J. Chark Jr. and Jonathan Mingo. The Panthers may be without Brian Burns, a two-time Pro Bowl outside linebacker, as talks for a contract extension have stalled.

Both Carolina and the Falcons are looking for a fresh start in 2023, as neither have had a winning record since 2017. That's also the last season either made the playoffs.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Locked On is the leading podcast network for local sports and is owned by WCNC Charlotte's parent company TEGNA.

Listen to Locked On here.