Officer involved crash investigation underway in the Freedom Division

CMPD is investigating a collision that occurred shortly after 3 a.m. on Tuesday morning.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department’s Major Crash Investigation Unit are investigating a crash from early Tuesday morning.

Officers responded to the crash that involved a CMPD officer near the 1300 block of Toddville Road in the Freedom Division.

When officers arrived, they located a marked Ford Explorer police vehicle and a 2006 Hyundai Sonata. The officer and two others from the Hyundai were transported to the hospital with serious injuries.

Police say Officer Lindsey Stapleton was travelling northbound on Toddville Road when the driver of the Hyundai, who was travelling southbound, crossed the center line and entered the northbound lane of travel. The Hyundai then hit Officer Stapleton head-on.

Detectives say Officer Stapleton was on-duty patrolling the area at the time of the accident. The driver of the Hyundai was Rayford Charles Robinson Jr. After evaluation, impairment is suspected to be a contributing factor for the crash.

Robinson has been charged with driving while impaired and has active warrants for two counts of felony serious injury by a vehicle.

This investigation is active and ongoing.

Anyone who witnessed the crash or has information about this case is asked to call Detective Pressley at 704-432-2169.

The public can also leave information anonymously with Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600 or http://charlottecrimestoppers.com/.

