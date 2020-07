Charlotte Fire said the accident happened at the intersection of Woodlawn Rd and Scaleybark Rd Saturday afternoon.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — One person was killed in a car accident involving a tractor-trailer in south Charlotte.

Charlotte Fire said the accident happened at the intersection of Woodlawn Rd and Scaleybark Rd Saturday afternoon.

Medic also responded to the scene. One person was pronounced dead by paramedics.

Official ask drivers to seek alternate routes.