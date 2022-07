Investigators recovered the body on Sunday night.

CORNELIUS, N.C. — Emergency workers have recovered a person that drowned in Lake Norman.

On Sunday, the Cornelius-Lemley Fire Rescue said they were searching for a drowning victim in the area of the Peninsula Yacht Club on Lake Norman.

Several agencies were at the scene attempting to locate the person.

Around 11 p.m., workers stated they had located the body of the deceased person.