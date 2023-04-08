Getting kids on the right track of nutrition; Boys and Girls Clubs host back-to-school event

Dole Food is at the Oak Forest campus sharing some healthy snack recipes kids can make on their own.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The first day of school is right around the corner for Charlotte area students and Dole Food Company is making sure healthy eating is top of mind for kids as they head back to the classroom.

The local Boys and Girls Clubs of Greater Charlotte is wrapping up the summer by getting kids excited about going back to school and also showing them that eating healthy can be fun and delicious.

Dole Food is at the Oak Forest campus sharing with the kids some healthy recipes for snacks they can make at home.

About 60 kids got a chance to make some tortilla wraps with bananas and berries.

They also added different spreads like peanut butter, almond butter and Nutella.

Dole Food, Registered Dietician Melanie Marcus said most adults don’t eat enough fruits and vegetables and this event is about getting kids on the right track of nutrition.

“When you can get them exposed to new foods maybe at a younger age, they are more likely to carry it with them and become healthier adults,” said Marcus. “So we are instilling healthy habits but fueling them for a school year where they can really be successful in the classroom too.”

She adds these are healthy snacks the kiddos prepare all on their own.

“How to live a healthy lifestyle, be active, exercise and of course eat healthy… well are key things we are trying to instill in our kids so being able to partner with Dole Food is very helpful,” said Brent Rinehart with the Salvation Army Boys and Girls Clubs for Greater Charlotte.

Dole Food’s mascot Bobby Banana made a special appearance.

There were also plenty of giveaways and prizes.