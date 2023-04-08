Young NC students making gains on reading skills

State Superintendent Catherine Truitt said she's optimistic it's a sign of accelerated learning and hopes more kids will be ready for tougher coursework.

RALEIGH, N.C. — Some of North Carolina's youngest students are meeting benchmarks in reading, according to new data released Thursday by the state Department of Public Instruction.

It’s a sign of accelerated learning and hope that more children will be ready for tougher coursework as they get older.

The data, which focuses on kindergarten through third grade, raises the question of what might be working in North Carolina to boost the pace of kids’ learning. Some, including State Superintendent Catherine Truitt, are pointing to the state’s new approach to reading instruction that’s heavier on breaking words down into letters and sounds.

“I’m thrilled because last year’s results show the state’s firm commitment to literacy instruction grounded in the science of reading is beginning to pay off," Truitt said in a statement. "There is more work to do, but our state is well on its way to laying the foundational literacy skills that are critical for students to become strong readers.”