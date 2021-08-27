1,837 in quarantine, 176 test positive after one week of school in Union County

The Union County School Board voted to make masks optional for students and staff

MONROE, N.C. — One week after more than 40,000 students started school with masks optional in Union County, the district says 1,873 students and staff are in quarantine. More than 170 positive cases are reported.

The Union County School District released the numbers Friday evening, reporting for the first week of school. Jennifer Carvajal said she'd been waiting on those numbers all week.

"It's concerning as a parent of an elementary school child who doesn't have an opportunity to be vaccinated," said Carvajal, who chose not to send her child back to school even though the district isn't offering a virtual academy.

"Her teacher has been kind enough to send some worksheets for her to do at home," Carvajal said.

The Union County School Board is expected to have a regular meeting on Sept. 7, and Carvajal hopes they will reconsider the mask mandate.

Union County Public Schools (NC) just updated its covid dashboard for the week. Nearly 1900 students and staff are in quarantine, close to 200 positive for the virus. @wcnc pic.twitter.com/EnWiZoSyLV — Vanessa Ruffes (@VanessaRuffes) August 27, 2021

If they don't, Carvajal said she's considering homeschooling.

"It'll be huge," Carvajal, who works from home, said. "But at this point, we have to think of her safety."

The Union County School District has approximately 41,000 students. This week, about 4% are in quarantine.

The district said it’ll update its COVID-19 dashboard every Friday.

