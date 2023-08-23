Adopt the Charlotte Knights’ foster dog during Clear the Shelters

It’s the second year the Knights have partnered with North Meck Animal Rescue.

Example video title will go here for this video

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Charlotte Knights are fostering an adorable pup during the Clear the Shelters campaign.

Her name is Phoebe. She’s approximately one year old and great with people and children -- her only restriction is no cats.

Cate Martin, director of North Meck Animal Rescue, says Phoebe has been there for almost four months. She said she doesn’t understand because she’s one of the sweetest dogs they have.

Last year, you may remember the Knights fostered a dog named Shortstop. She was adopted about two weeks after Clear the Shelters.

We hope Phoebe gets adopted even sooner than that! You can go to northmeckanimalrescue.org to apply for Phoebe or any of the other pets there.

FREE PODCASTS FROM WCNC CHARLOTTE:

Flashpoint is a weekly in-depth look at politics in Charlotte, North Carolina, South Carolina, and beyond with host Ben Thompson. Listen to the podcast weekly.

SUBSCRIBE: Apple Podcasts || Spotify || Stitcher || Google Podcasts

Locked On is the leading podcast network for local sports and is owned by WCNC Charlotte's parent company TEGNA.

Listen to Locked On here.

Wake Up Charlotte To Go is a daily news and weather podcast you can listen to so you can start your day with the team at Wake Up Charlotte.

SUBSCRIBE: Apple Podcasts || Spotify || Stitcher || TuneIn || Google Podcasts