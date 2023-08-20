“We really rely on our community" | Lincoln County animal shelter overcrowded, seeking support

Lincoln County Animal Services joins shelters around the country participating in the Clear the Shelters campaign on August 26, amid overcrowding.

LINCOLN COUNTY, N.C. — Before animals in need find a forever home, they find care at shelters.

Like many providers, staff at Lincoln County Animal Services say they lack kennel space due to overcrowding.

“Constantly, people are finding strays or needing to rehome their animals," Animal Services Director Jana Aviles said. "We've been dealing a lot with hoarding cases and cruelty investigations where we're taking animals in.”

The nationwide Clear the Shelters campaign on Saturday, Aug. 26 is providing hope by bringing attention to overcrowding.

From adoption to fostering, there are opportunities for everyone to show support.

“We look at it as kind of a big family effort," Aviles said. "Our fosters, transporters, donors, everybody helps get together to keep the ball rolling.”

Staff say volunteers are like a lifeline and, although their efforts aren't always seen, their work makes a world of difference to animals waiting for a home.

“…with limited resources and the amount of animals that come in," Program Supervisor Tyler Moore said, "They really are the lifeblood and if you don’t have volunteers, you’re not going to have a no-kill community like we have here.”

As Clear the Shelters nears, they're hoping the community will offer a helping hand, so more animals can be freed from captivity and brought into the care of a loving home.

“We really rely on our community to take care of them," Aviles said.

𝗖𝗼𝗺𝗲 𝗷𝗼𝗶𝗻 𝘂𝘀 𝗮𝘁 𝘁𝗵𝗲 𝘀𝗵𝗲𝗹𝘁𝗲𝗿 𝗼𝗻 𝗔𝘂𝗴𝘂𝘀𝘁 𝟮𝟲𝘁𝗵 𝗳𝗼𝗿 𝗡𝗮𝘁𝗶𝗼𝗻𝗮𝗹 𝗖𝗹𝗲𝗮𝗿 𝘁𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝗵𝗲𝗹𝘁𝗲𝗿𝘀 𝗗𝗮𝘆! 🎉 We will have dogs and cats available... Posted by Lincoln County Animal Services on Monday, August 14, 2023

