Shelter waives adoption fee for sweet dog that fell off truck

CLEVELAND COUNTY, N.C. — There are more than 50 dogs and 30 cats available for adoption at Cleveland County Animal Services, but there's a particular pup who's thankful to just be alive as he hopes for a forever home.

Meet Skip, a 7-year-old dog that was found with multiple injuries after he fell off a truck. He's a sweet and gentle dog who loves people, which stood out for the shelter's assistant director.

"He'd fallen off the back of a truck and we nursed him back to health," Jenna Mullinax said.

Now that Skip's 100% healthy and ready for his forever home, there's something else the shelter's doing. His adoption fee has been waived for this weekend's Clear the Shelters event! That's right, the person or family that adopts Skip will not only get a loyal, sweet companion, they won't have to pay a penny to bring him home.

WCNC Charlotte got to spend some time with Skip at the shelter this week and you won't find a sweeter dog.

All dog adoptions include:

Initial medical exam

Initial deworming

Heartworm screening

DHLPP vaccination

Rabies vaccination and tag

Microchip ID and registration

Spay or neutering

The shelter also has dozens of cats available for adoption. Among them is Topper, an exceptional feline that loves people and isn't a stranger to anyone. He has is own interesting backstory.

"He was found in a creek," animal specialist Hannah O'Brien said. "He was pretty beat up looking, pretty lethargic when he got here, now he's starting to show his little personality. He's a blessing to have."

All cat adoptions include:

Initial medical exam

Initial deworming

FVRCP vaccination

Rabies vaccination and tag

Microchip ID and registration

Spay or neutering

Brad Gates, the shelter director, says Cleveland County is going above and beyond to help their animals find homes. That includes waiving adoption fees for cats and dogs during the Clear the Shelters event this weekend. The event is Saturday, Aug. 26.

"Everything in the shelter is going to be no charge, basically," Gates said. "You find the one you love, you fill out the paperwork and you take the dog or cat home and have a great life."

Even if you can't adopt, there are several ways you can help the shelter fulfill its mission. You can foster a cat or dog, volunteer at the shelter and you can make monetary donations. Every penny goes toward food and resources to take care of all the animals in the shelter.

