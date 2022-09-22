Over 3,000 without power in west Charlotte, Duke Energy confirms

Officials said the estimated time of restoration is 6:30 p.m.

Example video title will go here for this video

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Duke Energy officials are investigating after over 3,000 customers lost power in west Charlotte Thursday afternoon.

The outage was reported just after 3:30 p.m. in the area near Billy Graham Parkway, not far from West Tyvola Road, officials said.

WCNC Charlotte has reached out to Duke Energy for more information on what caused the outage.

