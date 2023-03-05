Pedestrian hit and killed near gas station in southwest Charlotte

Officials said they responded to a pedestrian struck call near a gas station on Red Roof Drive.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — One person is dead after being hit by a vehicle near a gas station in southwest Charlotte Saturday night, Medic said.

Officials said they responded to a pedestrian struck call just after 9:45 p.m. near a Shell station on Red Roof Drive.

Medic confirmed one person died following the incident. No word if anyone has been charged in the incident.

No other information was provided. WCNC Charlotte has reached out to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department to find out what happened.

