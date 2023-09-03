1 person dead after officer-involved shooting in Stanly County, deputies say

A driver fired shots at a responding deputy and trooper, who both returned fire, hitting the driver, deputies said.

STANLY COUNTY, N.C. — One person is dead after opening fire at responding officers in Stanly County early Thursday morning.

According to the Stanly County Sheriff's Office, a deputy and North Carolina Highway Patrol trooper responded to a 911 call about a car in a ditch at the intersection of North Carolina Highway 73 and Lowell Road around 1:45 a.m.

The deputy and trooper found the driver armed, outside the vehicle when they arrived, according to the sheriff's office. Verbal commands to drop the weapon were given to the driver, who refused to comply.

The driver then fired at the deputy and trooper, who both returned fire, hitting the driver, deputies said.

The driver died from their injuries at the scene, according to the sheriff's office.

The responding deputy has been placed on administrative leave. The State Bureau of Investigation is leading the investigation of this incident.

