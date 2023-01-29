Person found dead from gunshot wound in southwest Charlotte, CMPD says

Investigators say the victim was found on Sunday on Choyce Avenue.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — An investigation is underway after police say a person was found dead on Sunday.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg police were called to a neighborhood on Choyce Avenue near Nations Drive in southwest Charlotte on Sunday for reports of a body found.

When officers arrived, they located a victim with a gunshot wound. This person was pronounced dead by Medic.

An investigation by CMPD's homicide unit revealed this death to be a result of a homicide.

No further information has been given on this incident. Police have not released the victim's identity or any persons of interest in this case.

WCNC Charlotte will provide an update on this incident when it is available. Anyone with information on this case is asked to contact CMPD at (704)-432-8477 or Charlotte Crime Stoppers at (704) 334-1600.

