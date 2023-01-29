Woman killled following shooting in Rock Hill

Police said when they got to the scene they found a 67-year-old woman suffering from a gunshot wound.

ROCK HILL, S.C. — A woman is dead following a shooting in Rock Hill early Sunday morning, the Rock Hill Police Department reports.

According to police, the incident happened at a home on Harrison Street. Police said when they got to the scene they found a 67-year-old woman suffering from a gunshot wound. EMS arrived shortly after but the woman was pronounced dead.

The Rock Hill Police Department Criminal Investigations Division and Forensic Services Unit responded to the scene. Through the investigation, police said Ragienal Roseboro, 51 of Rock Hill, was arrested and transported to the Rock Hill jail.

Roseboro was issued warrants for murder and possession of a firearm during a violent crime.

Anyone with information regarding this crime is asked to contact the Rock Hill Police Department.

