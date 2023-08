Medic confirmed it responded to a crash on Albemarle Road, near East Independence Boulevard.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Officials are investigating a deadly crash that happened in southeast Charlotte overnight Wednesday.

One person died following the crash, Medic said.

The cause of the crash has not yet been determined. WCNC Charlotte has reached out to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department for more information.