Can an app make streets safer? The city of Charlotte is looking to find out

Charlotte leaders say they need more community participation to see if the technology makes a difference.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — It's been several months since the city of Charlotte released an app designed to improve the safety of drivers, pedestrians, and cyclists in South End.

It's called Glance TravelSafely. The technology connects your smartphone to traffic signs, crosswalks, and other travelers.

It's part of Charlotte's Vision Zero Safety Initiative, which aims to end road deaths and serious injuries.

The technology launched in November in South End, where people walk, bike, scooter, and drive.

“There’s a large population in a small footprint,” Angela Berry, Traffic Safety and Vision Zero Manager at the Charlotte Department of Transportation, said.

But when it comes to safety, it's a mixed bag.

“I walk down here for lunch every day; I feel pretty safe,” Charlotte resident Mike Falacara said.

“People aren’t paying attention to the pedestrian, or stop signs which is worrisome, I’ve seen a few people on bikes and scooters get hit from cars, which is pretty scary,” South End resident Demetria Middleton said.

Another South End resident, Atticus Ferguson, said people seemingly don't understand when they have the right of way.

To try and combat the problems, the app sends warnings straight to your smartphone, such as when the light is about to turn green, when you're approaching a red light, to alert motorists about someone on foot, or if you're the person who's walking.

Most people WCNC Charlotte's Lexi Wilson spoke to did not know the app existed.

“It sounds like a great way to keep people safe, I haven’t heard of it, but maybe I should download it,” Falacara said.

Berry said when the app launched there was some feedback, but now it's trickled off. She's hopeful more people get engaged because it cost the city big bucks.

"I think we've spent $90,000 to date," Berry said. “Give it a try. Help us understand whether this pilot has been a useful investment of capital program dollars to see if technology can help us prevent crashes."