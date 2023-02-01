Efforts continue to bring a social district to Plaza Midwood

A social district allows cities to establish an area where folks can carry alcohol outside on permitted streets and in parks.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — It's been several months since the city of Charlotte approved the creation of social districts, where people can drink outside of restaurants and bars in certain areas -- but there are still no social districts in the Queen City.

After Charlotte City Council approved the creation of social districts in August, the Plaza Midwood neighborhood expressed interest in becoming one and even filled out the pre-application form. But groups in the neighborhood say they feel there's been no progress.

“This is a really great way to facilitate small-scale, small business events in a neighborhood," Russell Fergusson, a small business attorney and member of the Plaza Midwood Merchants Association, said.

A social district allows cities to establish an area where folks can carry alcohol outside on permitted streets and in parks. Several cities and towns in the greater Charlotte area have already seen them pop up.

Now that Charlotte can have social districts, the next step would be for neighborhoods to put forth a proposal to be considered by city council.

In December, city officials said the Plaza Midwood Merchants Association submitted the paperwork to become a social district, but Fergusson said things are at a standstill.

“We’re a little bewildered and frustrated with the length of the process, it had initially been our hope when the law was passed that last summer," Fergusson said.

As of Wednesday, the city of Charlotte said Plaza Midwood is refining the boundary map based on internal conversations. The city also said it's gauging the public's interest as it finalizes the program guidelines.

