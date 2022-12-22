Plaza Midwood businesses apply for social district status

Plaza Midwood is the only Charlotte neighborhood to submit a pre-application for social district status, city officials confirmed.

Plaza Midwood officially submitted paperwork to become Charlotte's first social district, which would allow public consumption of alcohol in designated areas at participating businesses, city leaders confirmed to WCNC Charlotte.

Social districts took off across the state thanks to a new state law that allows people to drink alcohol outside of bars and restaurants in certain areas. Several towns in the Charlotte area, including Hickory, Kannapolis, Mooresville and Salisbury, approved social districts in 2022. City of Charlotte officials confirmed the only pre-application they have received was from the Plaza Midwood Merchants Association.

Plaza Midwood has long been discussed as a potential location for Charlotte's first social district. Former City Councilmember Larken Egleston floated the idea in April 2022, telling WCNC Charlotte's Flashpoint Plaza Midwood would be a "turn-key place" to try it in the Queen City.

Charlotte City Council unanimously voted to allow social districts in August. The city's plan requires boundaries marked with signs that include days and hours when alcohol consumption is allowed. By law, social districts must operate between 10 a.m. and 10 p.m. All drinks sold in social districts will be sold in cups that are labeled and approved by the city.

"It feels right to come to a neighborhood like NoDa, Plaza Midwood, even South End, where people go to a restaurant, but they expect to stop into a shop where they can buy art or stop into our place where they can buy sangria," NoDa Company Store co-owner Joey Hewell said.

Egleston said he is optimistic social districts will help restaurants with a much-needed boost of revenue after suffering pandemic losses.

North Carolina towns with social districts in the Charlotte area

