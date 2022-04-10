Bomb squad investigating after suspicious package rendered safe in Uptown Charlotte, police say

WCNC Charlotte reached out to CMPD for more information.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Several blocks in Uptown Charlotte are closed off after police said they were investigating a suspicious package in the area Sunday afternoon.

MEDIC confirmed it responded to the situation just before 12:30 p.m.

Police told WCNC Charlotte they were investigating a suspicious package in the area.

Officers later said a bomb squad unit successfully resolved the situation at the intersection of Trade Street and Tryon Street.

Officers, detectives and K-9 units are sweeping the area for additional suspicious property.

Officials have not yet said if any injuries have been reported.