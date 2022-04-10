Bomb squad investigating after suspicious package rendered safe in Uptown Charlotte, police say

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Several blocks in Uptown Charlotte are closed off after police said they were investigating a suspicious package in the area Sunday afternoon.
MEDIC confirmed it responded to the situation just before 12:30 p.m.
Police told WCNC Charlotte they were investigating a suspicious package in the area.
Officers later said a bomb squad unit successfully resolved the situation at the intersection of Trade Street and Tryon Street.
Officers, detectives and K-9 units are sweeping the area for additional suspicious property.
Officials have not yet said if any injuries have been reported.
WCNC Charlotte reached out to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department for more information.