President Trump suggests deploying U.S. military if states can't control riots

He put the responsibility on governors to use the National Guard in "sufficient numbers."

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — President Trump announced Monday he will mobilize the U.S. military if governors do not get riots under control.

In Charlotte, the protests have been peaceful throughout the daytime with isolated incidents of intensity as they continue into the night.

Across the country, some cities are seeing more violence and destruction.

On Monday, President Trump suggested governors deploy the National Guard in “sufficient numbers” to “dominate the streets.”

The National Guard has already been in North Carolina and the Queen City responding to coronavirus. Governor Cooper says they have made several resources available during the protests if they're needed.

“These are difficult decisions that local officials are trying to make right now. It is important people have the opportunity to protest and to say what they’re thinking. There is a lot of pain in communities right now. At the same time, I know our local officials do not want these protests to get violent. Many of the organizers of these protests, very much, want these protests to stay peaceful,” Governor Roy Cooper said at a press conference Monday.

To deploy the military, the president would have to invoke the Insurrection Act, a 200-year-old law that is rarely used.'

The president also called the response of governors across the country "weak."

“I think it takes leaders of strength to be peacemakers. And right now, we need leaders who can hear everybody and who can be peacemakers in this state and in this country. Our state and our country need healing, we have a lot going on, a lot of frustration, and we need strength moving us forward and trying to bring us together,” Governor Cooper responded.

Troops from Fort Bragg have already been sent to Washington D.C.

Congresswoman Alma Adams released this statement in response to the president’s suggestion:

“The President’s threat to use the Insurrection Act would do immense damage to Communities across the United States,” said Congresswoman Adams. “Deploying the military on American soil will needlessly escalate conflicts across our country, and it is an idea that betrays President Trump’s moral and political cowardice. He does not know how to call on our country ‘to unite in steadfast determination and resolve.’ He does not know how to ‘feel our pain.’ He does not know how to lead a choir in ‘Amazing Grace.’ So he will send in the Marines and make our neighborhoods pay the price for his desperation and lack of empathy.”