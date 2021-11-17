30-story apartment tower to be built on site of Price's Chicken Coop

The iconic Charlotte chicken restaurant closed in June after 59 years of business in South End. It will be replaced by a 30-story luxury apartment tower.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Less than six months after Price's Chicken Coop, one of Charlotte's most iconic businesses, closed its doors for good, we know what's going on that plot of land: A 30-story tower with luxury apartments.

Catalyst Capital Partners, a Charlotte-based real estate developer, teamed with the development firm Stiles to build the tower. The 30-story tower will include 291 apartments with one-, two-, and three-bedroom floor plans. Construction is scheduled to begin in the third quarter of 2022. Stiles is also working on Greenly Pointe, a 15-acre mixed-use development in University City.

"We are thrilled to be developing our third apartment community in North Carolina and our first in Charlotte in the heart of South End," Jeff McDonough, president of Stiles, said in a statement. "This community will be incredibly well-suited to support the tremendous job growth in the immediate area, and we expect it to set a new standard for luxury living in Charlotte."

Price's closed in June. Owner Steven Price cited the labor shortage and rising food costs as factors in the decision, as well as the nationwide coin shortage. Price's operated as cash-only during its 59-year run on Camden Road.

Thousands of people lined up for one last meal at Price's, including a man who drive over 400 miles from Florida when he heard the news.

"I didn't have anything else to do and I wanted one last time around on some good old gizzards," Bob Shibley said. "It's a piece of Charlotte, it's a piece of everybody's town. These places are closing all over the country but this was special to me."