Rabid fox removed from Matthews greenway after biting person

The fox was tested for rabies after a person reported getting bit on the Four Mile Creek Greenway in Matthews.

MATTHEWS, N.C. — A rabid fox was found in Matthews after it bit someone on the Four Mile Creek Greenway last week, officials said.

The victim reported the bite along East John Street, near Baucom Park on Friday, July 8, Matthews police said. Officers arrived in the area and located a fox. The animal was removed and tested for rabies. Police said the rabies test came back positive.

As of Monday, there has only been one known human exposure to the fox. Any person who's been in contact with a fox in the area of East John Street or the Four Mile Creek Greenway is asked to call the Mecklenburg County Health Department at 704-614-6512 immediately.

An animal that has been exposed to the rabies virus may not show symptoms for up to 28 days, officials said. Pet owners should remain vigilant and monitor their animals for any symptoms of rabies.

