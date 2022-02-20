Remembering the life of Rev. Billy Graham

The Charlotte native passed away on Feb. 21, 2018.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — It has been four years since world-renown evangelist Billy Graham passed away, but the North Carolina native's work continues to be felt.

Rev. Billy Graham died on Feb. 21, 2018, from natural causes in his home in Montreat. He was born in Charlotte in 1918.

Rev. Billy Graham retired to his mountain home in 2005 after nearly six decades on the road calling people to Christ at 417 all-out preaching and musical events from Miami to Moscow.

According to his obituary, during the week of his 95th birthday in 2013, Rev. Billy Graham delivered his final message by more than 480 television stations across the U.S. and Canada. More than 26,000 churches participated in the My Hope project, making it the Billy Graham Evangelistic Association’s largest evangelistic outreach ever in North America.

Rev. Billy Graham's childhood home was relocated to the grounds of the Billy Graham Library in southwest Charlotte, where guests can take tours and view family artifacts and photos.

You can learn more about the extensive history of Rev. Billy Graham's on his memorial page.

His presence continues to be felt to this day with the works of the Billy Graham Evangelistic Association, based in Charlotte, and Samaritan's Purse, which is headquartered in Boone.

Rev. Billy Graham's oldest son, Franklin Graham, is the president and CEO of both agencies.

