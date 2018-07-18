AUSTIN, TX. -- The RNC site selection committee has voted in favor of Charlotte hosting the 2020 RNC convention, sources tell NBC Charlotte.

The entire RNC delegation will confirm their pick this Friday in Austin, Texas.

#BREAKING sources say several committee members said it was unanimous for Charlotte to host #RNC2020 Here’s Nevada GOO Chair Michael McDonald’s reaction. I’m told city officials will be in town tomorrow for meet & greet. @wcnc pic.twitter.com/yI4sE37BMG — Xavier Walton (@xmanwalton) July 18, 2018

On Monday, the Charlotte City Council voted 6-5 to accept contracts to host the Republican National Convention in 2020.

When Charlotte formally submitted the bid in April, Charlotte Regional Visitors Authority CEO Tom Murray said in a statement that hosting the RNC will not only generate "substantial economic impact" but also place the Queen City on a national stage.

The Democratic National Convention, held in Charlotte in 2012, generated an economic impact of more than $163 million to the Queen City. To put that number in perspective, the highly-anticipated 2019 NBA All-Star Game is expected to bring an estimated $100 million to the city of Charlotte.

