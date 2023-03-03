Road closed after deadly accident involving motorcycle in south Charlotte

Pineville-Matthews Road at Echo Forest Drive is closed in both directions following the crash, according to police.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A roadway is closed in south Charlotte after one person died in an accident in south Charlotte Friday evening, officials said.

Medic confirmed they responded to an accident along Pineville-Matthews Road at Echo Forest Lane involving a motorcycle and another vehicle. One person died following the accident.

Pineville-Matthews Road at Echo Forest Drive is closed in both directions following the crash, the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department said.

No word on when the road will reopen. Officers are asking people to avoid the area at this time.

