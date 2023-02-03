Northlake Mall responds to recent shooting

Northlake Mall officials pledged they will implement new security measures following another shooting at the north Charlotte shopping center.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Northlake Mall officials said they plan to implement new security measures to ensure shoppers' safety in the wake of this week's shooting, the latest in a series of violent incidents at the mall.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg police said an argument outside Macy's led to shots being fired in the parking lot on Feb. 28. No one was hurt during the incident. A few weeks earlier, the mall was closed due to a fight that led to a shooting.

The most serious incident happened in December, when two people were shot when a fight broke out between multiple people. Three people were arrested in connection with that shooting.

Northlake Mall issued the following statement Friday:

"Northlake Mall was devastated to learn of the events of February 28, and is grateful that everyone is safe. Still, this reckless act―and other crimes committed in recent months―have shaken our community. We stand hand-in-hand with our valued retailers in prioritizing the safety and well-being of Mall employees and the many shoppers who enjoy our retail experience, and will continue to ensure that anyone who enters the Mall can do so comfortably.

In the aftermath of these events, we are fully cooperating with the CMPD in their ongoing investigations and working closely with CMPD and other law enforcement and community leaders to ensure we are doing everything we can to support our employees and patrons – and to try to prevent this conduct from recurring. In addition to the robust police presence and 24-hour on-premises security that Northlake Mall already provides, we are rolling out additional security measures to further fortify the property and provide peace of mind to our community. Northlake Mall is unwavering in its mission to ensure the Mall is a premier retail destination―one that is unburdened by acts of violence and other misconduct that have no place in this wonderful community."

Northlake implemented a new youth supervision policy last August that requires all visitors 17 and under to be accompanied by an adult who is at least 21 after 3 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays. Spinoso Real Estate Group, which owns Northlake Mall, said the change was made after a juvenile was charged with attempted murder in connection with a shooting at the mall in March 2021. Concord Mills, which is owned by Simon Properties, has a similar policy in place following a deadly shooting in 2019.

Apple suddenly closed its retail store at Northlake one day after the Feb. 28 shooting. In a statement, the company confirmed it plans to open a new retail location in the Charlotte area, and existing employees will be transitioned to the store at SouthPark Mall.