Rock Hill organizations work to bring new developments to city's south side

ROCK HILL, S.C. — A new project coming to Rock Hill is promising to bring change to the south side of the city, with plans to bring a grocery store, restaurants, and business space.

An aging building on at the intersections of Albright Road, Heckle Boulevard and Saluda Street will be torn down, and under the leadership of a non-profit called Impact Change, it will be rebuilt to house new businesses.

This is part of a partnership with the city of Rock Hill and the Clinton Connection group.

The goal for years has been to bring growth to the south side of Rock Hill. This project is a major step towards that.

“We needed a grocery store," Nikita Jackson, former Rock Hill councilmember, said. "It wasn’t a want, it was an actual need. And so just to see that this thing is about to take off and happen. It just brings joy to my heart that now it’s coming to fruition."

The current building will be torn down in August.

