The coroner's office say fire crews found him after responding to a house fire on July 31.

ROCK HILL, S.C. — A man was found dead after a house fire in Rock Hill unfolded over the weekend.

The York County Coroner's Office says the fire happened on July 31, and fire crews found the body of 63-year-old Jerome Heath inside after tackling the flames. Autopsy and toxicology results are pending.

The York County Sheriff's Office is also investigating. As of writing, the coroner's office hasn't indicated if Heath's death was suspicious.