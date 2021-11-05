Small plane crashes in wooded area in Rock Hill

City officials say the aircraft was not on fire, and it happened earlier Friday evening.

ROCK HILL, S.C. — Authorities are investigating after a small plane crashed in a wooded area near Rock Hill earlier Friday evening.

A news release from the City of Rock Hill confirmed it happened around 7:30 p.m. The city government said the plane crashed down behind the American Legion Post on Heckle Boulevard. Both police officers and firefighters responded to the scene.

The city government referred further questions to the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) and the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB).

WCNC Charlotte reached out to both federal agencies for more information, and heard back from the FAA within minutes. According to their preliminary release, the pilot of a twin-engine Piper PA-30 was the only person on board at the time. The plane was bound for the Rock Hill Airport from LaGrange-Callaway Airport in Georgia. However, the pilot's condition was not immediately clear.