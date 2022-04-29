'Gun violence is not the solution' | Rock Hill community rallies after the shooting deaths of 3 teens

One of the suspected shooters, 17-year-old Ahmik Coleman, now faces two counts of murder.

ROCK HILL, S.C. — At the end of a violent and deadly week in Rock Hill, the community came together Friday evening to march and call for justice and peace.

Organizers of the event hosted by Stop The Violence Rock Hill say the purpose is to bring awareness to an issue that isn't talked about enough. They are now calling on Rock Hill Police and city leaders to help bring solutions to the gun violence specifically impacting young people.

On Tuesday night, Rock Hill Police said three teens were shot and killed after an ongoing dispute ended in deadly gunfire. One of the suspected shooters, 17-year-old Ahmik Coleman, now faces two counts of murder.

“Gun violence is not the solution," Stop The Violence Rock Hill leader Maurice Sutter said.

But in this case, Sutter and others argue Coleman acted in self-defense, trying to protect himself and others when two people walked up to the car he was in and started firing shots.

That's when Coleman said he shot back.

But the Rock Hill Police investigation reveals a different story.

“After an initial exchange of gunfire, the two teenage victims were wounded and laying on the ground, the defendant then returned to the scene and executed both of them by shooting and killing them," Detective Taylor Tucker with the Rock Hill Police Department said.

Regardless of the narrative, the fact remains that three young lives were taken that night. Community members believe steps should be taken to uplift the young people before it's too late.

“Where are the youth going to go? You’re shutting down stores, you’re shutting down events for the kids," Sutter said. "When is Rock Hill going to really focus in on the narrative that these young kids are dying every day."

Coleman was not given bond. He is expected to remain in jail until his next court date, set in July.

