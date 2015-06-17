Law enforcement retiree encourages gun training

One man is on a mission aiming to teach people the safety behind carrying.

CONCORD, N.C. — It generally takes eight hours of training to apply for a concealed carry license in the state of North Carolina. Some people have raised concerns and have said this is not enough training. One man told WCNC Charlotte he is on a mission and safety is behind it.

Stuart Harris has always aimed to help people. He was in law enforcement and said he's seen too much bad happen to too many good people. He said, though, there is one big reason that inspired the idea of an active shooter training simulation.

“My family is from Charleston," Harris said. "My mother was raised there. My mother and her family were raised in Emanuel church. We all know that church in the Carolinas."

On June 17, 2015, nine people were shot and killed at Mother Emanuel AME Church.

"That was one of the things that led me to embark on this journey," Harris said.

Since retiring from law enforcement, Harris can now be found at the front of the classroom with a clear focus on education and safety. In North Carolina, a person must go through a minimum of eight hours of training to be able to apply for a concealed carry license.

Harris said he is confused by that number.

“I don’t think, in my opinion, eight hours is enough," Harris said.

Robert Fernandez has a background in law enforcement and is now training at Tier 1. He trained for the mandatory eight hours and got his certification.

“But I was still uncomfortable with carrying a firearm and carrying it into my home," Fernandez said.

WCNC Charlotte's Austin Walker was put through the training. He learned how to holster, shoot and respond safely.

Harris said the training is giving people a sense of security as he sets his sight on a safer tomorrow.

