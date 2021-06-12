Runaway teen missing from Fort Mill

FORT MILL, S.C. — The York County Sherriff's Office is asking for the public's help in searching for a missing teen who ran away from home.
Carlos Argon Rodriguez, 13, was last seen wearing a white t-shirt and jean shorts with holes in them, according to the Sherriff's Office. The department said Rodriguez is described at 5 feet, 6 inches tall, weighing 120 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.
The Sherriff's Office said Rodriquez was last seen at his home along Luckadoo Road in Fort Mill on June 11 around 3:30 p.m.
Rodriguez has only been in the Fort Mill area for two weeks and has no medical history of self-harm, according to the Sherriff's Office.
This case is ongoing. Anyone with information about Rodriguez's whereabouts is asked to call the York County Sherriff's Office at 803-628-3059.