Runaway teen missing from Fort Mill

The teen was last seen at his home in Fort Mill on Friday around 3:30 p.m., deputies say

FORT MILL, S.C. — The York County Sherriff's Office is asking for the public's help in searching for a missing teen who ran away from home.

Carlos Argon Rodriguez, 13, was last seen wearing a white t-shirt and jean shorts with holes in them, according to the Sherriff's Office. The department said Rodriguez is described at 5 feet, 6 inches tall, weighing 120 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

RUNAWAY: June 11, at 3:30 PM, Carlos Argon Rodriguez was last seen at his home, off Luckadoo Rd., Fort Mill, SC. He was last seen wearing a white T-shirt and jean shorts with holes in them. If you see him call the YCSO 803-628-3059. #YCSONews pic.twitter.com/iEUb3EUiF4 — YCSO_SC (@YCSO_SC) June 12, 2021

The Sherriff's Office said Rodriquez was last seen at his home along Luckadoo Road in Fort Mill on June 11 around 3:30 p.m.

Rodriguez has only been in the Fort Mill area for two weeks and has no medical history of self-harm, according to the Sherriff's Office.