x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local News

1 person dead after Christmas night shooting in Salisbury, police say

Anyone with information about the investigation is asked to contact the Salisbury Police Department.
Credit: motortion - stock.adobe.com

SALISBURY, N.C. — The Salisbury Police Department is asking for the public's help as they continue to investigate a deadly shooting from Christmas in Salisbury. 

According to a news release from the department, officers responded to the 400 block of Laurel Pointe Circle on Saturday, Dec. 25, for a call about someone being shot. 

The release says once officers arrived, they found a man with a gunshot wound. 

Police say Raheem Deshawn Johnson, 27, succumbed to his injuries before being transported to Novant Hospital. 

Credit: Google Maps
The 400 block of Laurel Pointe Circle is indicated by the red marker on the map.

Officials have are investigating the case as a homicide.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact SPD at (704) 638-5333. 

Related Articles

Flashpoint is a weekly in-depth look at politics in Charlotte, North Carolina, South Carolina, and beyond with host Ben Thompson. Listen to the podcast weekly.
SUBSCRIBEApple Podcasts || Spotify || Stitcher || Google Podcasts 

All of WCNC Charlotte's podcasts are free and available for both streaming and download. You can listen now on Android, iPhone, Amazon, and other internet-connected devices. Join us from North Carolina, South Carolina, or on the go anywhere.

In Other News

Man killed in north Charlotte shooting