1 person dead after Christmas night shooting in Salisbury, police say

SALISBURY, N.C. — The Salisbury Police Department is asking for the public's help as they continue to investigate a deadly shooting from Christmas in Salisbury.

According to a news release from the department, officers responded to the 400 block of Laurel Pointe Circle on Saturday, Dec. 25, for a call about someone being shot.

The release says once officers arrived, they found a man with a gunshot wound.

Police say Raheem Deshawn Johnson, 27, succumbed to his injuries before being transported to Novant Hospital.

Officials have are investigating the case as a homicide.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact SPD at (704) 638-5333.

