'They want more' | Alternatives To Violence seeks to meet at-risk youth in their own neighborhoods

Advocates say young people want ways to connect with each other and stay out of trouble. It just takes a village to make that happen.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Efforts to curb the violence in Mecklenburg County continue with a community event in the Beatties Ford Road community, Saturday afternoon.

The Alternatives to Violence Teams (ATV) are getting to know the people they are serving through its meet-and-greet event. More importantly, the organization wants the residents to know their faces as they push to stop violence in the area. There was a DJ playing music to keep the atmosphere fun and inviting.

“It’s about us -- meeting the people where they are, finding out what the needs are because once you find out what their needs are then you can better serve them," said Leondra Garrett, a violence interrupter. She’s on the frontlines, has lived in the neighborhood, and said that has helped her build relationships with residents.

“It makes the connection easier because they trust you.”

Fred Fogg, YAP’s National Director of Violence Prevention, was also present.

“The goal is to get out, canvas the community, connect with the individuals with the highest risk of violence and connect them with resources and outreach support to put them on the right track so they don’t end up making the wrong decisions,” he said.

Those tools range from teaching conflict resolution tactics to connecting people with jobs, housing, and education to name a few. Fogg said their quick response teams are also on the ground, in neighborhoods after violent incidents take place.

Since launching in August, the organization has handled at least 26 conflict mediations and provided alternatives to violence services to 14 program participants.

“Those caseloads take a while to build but as we are getting in, saturating the community we are getting more individuals who are wanting to participate and understand and trust the process," said Fogg.

Garrett says it’s also about building up the community they call home.

“They want more in their community, more resources geared towards young people to keep them off the streets and to keep them out of trouble," she said.

ATV hopes to grow its programs and plans to host monthly events throughout the community that motivates, inspire and keep folks on the right path.

