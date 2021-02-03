Silver Alert issued for missing Cleveland County woman

Officials are currently looking for 56-year-old Anna Lee Miller, who is believed to be suffering from dementia or some other cognitive impairment.

CLEVELAND, N.C. — A Silver Alert has been issued for a missing Cleveland County woman.

Miller has sandy, middle-length hair and green eyes. She was last seen wearing a camo hooded jacket, black boots and sweatpants. Officials said she drives a gray Toyota Corolla NC license plate number: HDV-5124

Anyone with information about Anna Lee Miller should call Carpenter at the Cleveland County Sheriff Office at 704-484-4822.