CATS approves South End light rail stop

A vote on Wednesday night approved the addition of a light rail stop in South End on South Boulevard.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Another stop will be added on the CATS light rail in South End.

On Wednesday, the Charlotte Metropolitan Transit Commission voted to approve a stop on the rail to be constructed near the Publix on South Blvd.

A pedestrian crossway will also be built at the stop. The stop will not only give riders more options for transit but will serve as an easy and safe way to cross the light rail tracks.

The light rail station project stems from the partnership between CATS, Center City Partners, and various residential and retail stakeholders in South End.

The rapid economic and residential growth of Charlotte's South End area, along with the creation of the LYNX Blue Line in 2007, has increased the need for more accessible transit options.

Charlotte city leaders approved the use of nearly $2 million for this project in September 2021. Project planners are not expecting the completion of the station until around 2026.

Other ideas for the stop were also considered, including a more northern stop near the Atherton Lofts and a third option that put one platform at the Publix and Atherton Loft locations. However, CATS ultimately decided to choose the Publix location.

