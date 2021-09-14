New light rail stop approved for South End

Charlotte City leaders say the new blue line stop will either go across from the Publix or at the Atherton Mill Shopping Strip.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A new light rail stop is coming to South End.

Charlotte City leaders say the new blue line stop will either go across from the Publix or at the Atherton Mill Shopping Strip.

City leaders approved a $1.9 million contract Monday night for the new stop.

