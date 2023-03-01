CATS looking for artists to help design new light rail station in South End

CATS will offer a $125,000 all-inclusive contract to the artist selected to help design the new South End light rail station.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The city of Charlotte and the Charlotte Area Transit System (CATS) are looking for professional artists to help design the light rail station coming to the South End.

The new light rail stop will be added between the East/West and New Bern stations in response to South End's growth and increased ridership. The Charlotte Metropolitan Transit Commission approved the new stop, which will be near the Publix on South Boulevard, in August 2022.

In a news release, CATS said it has multiple functional art opportunities at the station, including windscreens, platform pavement, fencing and benches. The main challenge is "wayfinding" the station utilizing progressive, eye-catching design elements that will help riders access the station from pedestrian walkways.

Artists will work collaboratively with CATS to incorporate their designs into construction bid documents. The finished art will be fully integrated into the new station.

CATS will select one artist or team to incorporate art into the new South End station. The budget is $125,000 and is all-inclusive. Applications will be accepted through Jan. 20. Click here to learn more about applying for the position.