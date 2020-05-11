Tenants feel unsafe after shots fired inside luxury South End apartments

According to MEDIC, one person was taken to the hospital with injuries as a result of the incident.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Bullets fly at a luxury apartment in South End. The shooting happened at Loft One 35 off of Morehead Street Monday morning.

According to MEDIC, one person was taken to the hospital with injuries as a result of the incident.

Tenants said there has been little communication on what happened.

Several bullets ended up in Tyler Mallams' apartment.

"I did have a bullet just like go over my right shoulder cause I was sitting at my kitchen bar," Mallams said.

The gunfire erupted at the apartment Monday morning.

Mallams recalls the chaos that followed.

"Dropped to the ground grabbed my dogs," Mallams said.

Police said no one was shot, but that the suspect has taken into custody and is currently being treated at a local hospital. Once the suspect is released, he will be charged. It is unclear what the suspect will be charged with.

"It's just caused so much stress and emotional distress this entire week," Mallams said.

Mallams hasn't gone back to his apartment since the shooting happened. He no longer feels safe there and is currently in the process of moving out.

"Looking at the aftermath and how close I was to potentially getting hit... a wall of emotions hit me," Mallams said. "Grateful nobody was hurt, miraculously I'm just relieved that were getting out."

WCNC Charlotte reached out to the apartment complex for more information or comment and have yet to hear back.