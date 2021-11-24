Stanly County restaurant damaged after fire

Volunteer fire crews were able to control the fire in under 40 minutes and successfully prevented the fire from spreading to other buildings nearby.

STANLY COUNTY, N.C. — A Stanly County business is closed until further notice after a fire. It happened early Wednesday morning, around 6:30 a.m., at Fat Backs Soul Food & BBQ on North Main Street in Norwood.

The Stanly County Fire Marshal said first responders received a call reporting heavy smoke coming from the rear of the building.

Volunteer fire crews were able to control the fire in under 40 minutes and successfully prevented the fire from spreading to other buildings nearby.

While the cause of the fire has not yet been publicly announced, it was not believed to be intentional. There wre no reported injuries, but there was heavy damage in the restaurant's kitchen.

"Please keep our family in your prayers at this time as it really was a place we felt at home and tried to make it as welcoming as possible for everyone that came in," Fat Backs Soul Food & BBQ said in part in a Facebook post. "We really put our hearts and life into this."

The fire is still under investigation at this time.

