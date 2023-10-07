Statesville High School, West Iredell football game canceled after multiple arrests

Police took suspects into custody and evacuated the Friday night football game at Statesville High School.

Shortly after arresting several people for drug and weapon possession charges, the police department was made aware of a "threat of mass violence and the decision was made, in collaboration with school officials," to clear the stadium, a spokesperson for Iredell-Statesville Schools said in a statement.

The people who were arrested at Statesville High School were not students, the school said.

At the game, officers on special assignment said they spotted 20-year-old Keonta Chambers, who was wanted for eight outstanding felony warrants related to a shooting on Sept. 4.

Police said the shooting involving Keonta happened at 212 Forest Hollow and resulted in a 14-year-old being injured.

“Iredell-Statesville Schools will always put safety first,” Superintendent Dr. Jeff James said in a statement, adding, “I find it disheartening that even the sanctity of community under Friday night lights is threatened by the escalating hate in our society. I am proud of our security system, the Statesville Police Department, and WTSA for ensuring all students and spectators were safe."

While arresting Chambers, officers said they saw marijuana and an open container of alcohol beside Shabaz Lovetteof in the driver's seat of the car. They searched the car and said they uncovered a 9mm Glock pistol with an extended magazine in a bag "concealed between the legs" of 23-year-old Noel Alexander, 23 of Statesville, who was in the back seat.

As officers tried to take Alexander into custody, he attempted to flee on foot, according to reports.

This lead to a foot chase by officers.

Alexander was successfully taken into custody after being tased by police. He has been charged with "possession of a firearm by a felon, possession of a firearm on school grounds and resisting arrest."

The Statesville vs. West Iredell game will be completed on Monday, Oct. at 4:30 p.m. at Statesville High School. This game will be held without spectators.

"I hate it for our fans, students, and community that we could not finish the game,” James said.

Chambers is currently being held at the Iredell County Jail without bond for the outstanding warrants.

Lovette was charged with "misdemeanor possession of marijuana and possession of an open container."

The Statesville Police Department's Violent Crimes Unit said it is actively investigating the incident. They encourage anyone with additional information to come forward and contact the department at 704-878-3515.