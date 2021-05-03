Suspect arrested after breaking in home and sexually assaulting victim in Charlotte

Officers spoke with the victim who told them that an unknown suspect had broken into her home while she was sleeping and sexually assaulted her.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — One person is in custody after authorities with the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department said the person broke into a home and sexually assaulted a victim.

On Monday around 1:30 a.m. officers responded to the 200 block of Orchard Trace Lane after receiving a call about a breaking and entering incident. Once on the scene, officers spoke with the victim who told them that an unknown suspect had broken into her home while she was sleeping and sexually assaulted her before leaving in an unknown direction.

After authorities gathered information and evidence, detectives identified 23-year-old Jason Vernon as the suspect and issued a warrant for his arrest.

CMPD said on Monday around 3 p.m. Vernon was arrested and charged with 1st-degree burglary, 1st-degree kidnapping, sexual battery, assault on a female, interfering with emergency communication, and resisting public officer.

The investigation is still active and ongoing at this time, according to officials.

Note: WCNC instituted a new policy in March 2021 regarding the broadcast or posting of mugshots.