'While others talk about it, we take action': City leaders to address CATS safety concerns

CATS operators will take their concerns to city leaders one month after the shooting death of Ethan Rivera in Uptown Charlotte.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Just days after the release of videos showing the moment CATS bus driver Ethan Rivera was shot and killed during a road rage attack, Charlotte city leaders will hold a news conference to address safety concerns brought to them by operators.

Drivers have held protests and even gone to City Council about what they say are necessary changes to make it safer for drivers and passengers alike. Darian Dru Thavychith was arrested in Kansas on March 1 in connection with Rivera's death. As of last week, he was still awaiting extradition back to North Carolina.

An organization called the Safe Assurance For Ethan, also known as S.A.F.E., was formed in the past month. Their goal is to make sure that all CATS employees feel protected while doing their jobs.

"We want our work environment to allow us to return every day and evening back home to our families," Gia Lockhart said.

City Councilman Tariq Bokhari plans to address operators' concerns during a Monday news conference. In a tweet, Bokhari said, "the #CLTCC Republican slate has been working like a startup inspired by their mantra: while others talk about it, we take action."

After the devastating loss of a dearly loved CATS bus driver and hearing from the public about the vulnerability of those that keep CLT moving, the #CLTCC Republican slate has been working like a startup inspired by their mantra: while others talk about it, we take action. pic.twitter.com/3XrQIYw7Pf — Tariq Scott Bokhari (@FinTechInnov8r) March 14, 2022

Since the death of Rivera, CATS told WCNC Charlotte they have inspected and repaired radio systems on buses. CATS is working to increase security presence and increase de-escalation training for employees. It will continue to work to increase safety measures for its staff and employees, they said.

The news conference is scheduled for 1:30 p.m. at the Charlotte Transportation Center in Uptown. Details of the news conference haven't been made public at this time.

