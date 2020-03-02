CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Vehicles belonging to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department and the North Carolina State Highway Patrol were involved in a crash on Interstate 85 late Sunday night.

Extensive damage occurred to the trooper's vehicle. The CMPD officer's car was also damaged.

It was not immediately known the nature of the incident that lead up to the crash.

At 10:37 p.m., a CMPD officer responded to the southbound lanes of Interstate 85 between Little Rock Road and Interstate 485 to assist a trooper, according to CMPD. While on-scene, the CMPD officer's car was struck.

At least three cars were involved in the crash: the trooper's vehicle, the officer's vehicle, and a third car.

One person was transported by Medic to Atrium Health's Carolina Medical Center in Charlotte for treatment of minor injuries.

It was not immediately known if the trooper's vehicle was struck at the same time as the CMPD officer's car, or during a previous incident. It was also not immediately known the nature of the initial call that lead the trooper requesting back-up.

During the height of the investigation, all southbound lanes were closed. Drivers had to use the right shoulder to drive past the wreck.

Some drivers elected to reverse northbound up the southbound lanes. For more than an hour, a North Carolina Department of Transportation camera at Little Rock Road showed drivers going the wrong way. Numerous times drivers almost collided with unsuspecting southbound traveling drivers.

The North Carolina State Highway Patrol is leading the the investigation.

