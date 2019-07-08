CHARLOTTE, N.C. — University of North Carolina Charlotte are discussing campus safety ahead of the new school year.

The panel discussion was held to answer questions from students and staff following the deadly classroom shooting earlier this year.

Speaking in the newly released panel discussion, are Lt. Sarah Smyre, of school Police and Public safety, Larry Gourdine, the Associate Dean and Director of Student Assistance and Support Services, and John Bogdan, the Associate Vice Chancellor for safety and security.

When school begins, police patrols will be increased on campus, the school recently announced.

"This isn’t because we anticipate any increased threat to our safety," Chancellor Philip DuBois said. "Instead, it is intended to reassure us all of the strength and accessibility of our police force."

Dubois wrote that security would also be expanded at large campus events like graduation.

“This includes the use of metal detectors, the enforcement of more restrictive bag policies, and the presence of additional police officers,” he wrote.

On April 30, a former UNC Charlotte student, who NBC Charlotte is not naming, is accused of killing two and injuring four others.

One of those survivors, Drew Pescaro, was at the capitol in Raleigh this week to advocate for new state gun laws.

NEVER MISS AN ALERT. DOWNLOAD THE ALL-NEW WCNC NEWS MOBILE APP.

More headlines from wcnc.com

5-year-old SC girl was dumped in garbage, police believe

'I heard it break': Woman says uneven sidewalk led to nearly $30K in medical bills

South Carolina 13-year-old dies after being left in vehicle

UNCC Survivor on gun laws: 'Was the shooting at Charlotte not inspiring enough?'

'Billy Graham Rule' | Former NC deputy suing sheriff's office citing religious discrimination