'They couldn’t find us a spot on campus which is ridiculous' | UNC Charlotte student speaks out about housing issues

Some students say they're less than thrilled that what they are paying for isn't what they are getting.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — There's been more pushback from UNC Charlotte students. The university ran out of on-campus housing options and is placing some students off campus in hotels and apartments. WCNC Charlotte learned a few accommodations are Sonesta Select and the Holiday Inn near the university.

Those two hotels are over a mile away from the campus.

Fizza Ibrahim is going to be a sophomore at UNC Charlotte and said she'll be going the extra mile this year. She's not talking about her studies.

“They couldn’t find us a spot on campus which is ridiculous," Ibrahim said.

She and many others will be put up in off-campus hotels.

"It's over a mile away," Ibrahim said. "I don't have a car. I'm panicked and pissed."

WCNC Charlotte previously reported the university ran out of on-campus dorms. With just a few weeks before move-in, Ibrahim said she's left with reservations. The first one is buses running to and from campus.

“The ones on-campus run until two a.m. because there are students studying," Ibrahim said.

UNC Charlotte spokesperson Buffie Stephens said buses will run from the hotels to campus on weekdays from 7:30 a.m. to 10 p.m. and on weekends from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Ibrahim said the classic college cram sessions would have to be cut short. If she chose to stay on campus past the last ride, the walk back to the hotel isn't the easiest. Much of the walk is on the side of a busy road without sidewalks.

The university added it is committed to providing all students with a safe, supportive and positive experience.

WCNC Charlotte walked the path from the hotels to the edge of campus and it took reporter Austin Walker just over 21 minutes.