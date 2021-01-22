The only electric bike builder on the east coast is right here in Cornelius

Huck Cycles is one of a kind to the east coast everything is made right here in North Carolina

CORNELIUS, N.C. — The Charlotte area is filled with so many unique and revolutionary businesses that many of us don't even know about ... So this week we are highlighting Huck Cycles, a unique electric bike business in Cornelius that is one of a kind here on the east coast.

“The idea about our bikes is that you enjoy the journey as much as the destination. And it’s the same thing with building them,” said Brett McCoy, owner of Huck Cycles.

Huck Cycles started in 2019 and officially launched in March of 2020.

Since then they have bikes in 27 states, in over 50 cities and in three countries. All local and all unique.

“All of our bikes are made here in North Carolina," McCoy said.

And it all starts with a battery that McCoy says provides plenty of power and will do about 50 miles on a single charge.

“We offer a VIN as well so they are legal and ready for the road," said McCoy.

This is green energy. These bikes are in between a moped and a motorcycle and depending on the model, they can accelerate up to 30-60 mph.

It is a fun group that works here and over 50% of the staff and partners are veterans, including Brett McCoy.

“We do what we can to keep it as much local and as much as we can we like to distribute our work to Veterans," said McCoy.

But plain and simple, it's about putting a smile on your face.